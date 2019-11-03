Homosassa: November Fishing Report

Hello Citrus County anglers, and hopefully with the holidays approaching, you’ll have a little extra time to spend on the water. Winter cold fronts will play a big role on the what, where and when for your fishing trips. It’s always best to take an extra look at the marine forecast before venturing on the water, in case a gusty NE cold front is approaching.

Speckled trout are a top priority on the inshore scene, and with cooling water temperatures; they are in easy reach for many anglers. Trout will become more structure oriented, as opposed to the summer months when they are spread out over the vast grass flats. Rock and oyster bars, kelp grass beds and spoil islands are prime areas to locate these fish. Kayak anglers, don’t over look launching at Fort Island Trail Gulf Beach. There’s a short paddle to the oyster bars in Crystal Bay, and the Salt River area is very accessible and has plenty of opportunities for a great day of fishing. DOA cal jerk baits, jig and cork rigs and suspending plugs are fine choices for artificial lures and will allow you to cover a lot of area to locate the trout. Keep in mind, if there’s been a series of hard cold fronts, and the gulf water temperature is in the low 60’s, give the spring-fed rivers a try. Slowly work the holes and drop-offs in the river and you may encounter a red fish, trout or even a river snook.

One of my favorites, and one of the tastiest fish in the gulf, the black sea bass, will be covering various hard bottom areas just off the coast. Rock piles and ledges are home to these guys and you never know what else that next cast may bring. Along with the sea bass – grunts, flounder, pompano, grouper and maybe an early winter Sheepshead are all possibilities. Fishing these areas can be non-stop action and it’s really great for the kids. A live shrimp on a knocker rig is simple and works fantastic.

Look for red fish to be more in the back-country areas and rivers, as opposed to the outer keys. Free-lined live shrimp around the rocky points with good current flow is productive, and as always, if there’s mullet activity, definitely give the area a try. Also, sight fishing for red fish will greatly improve with the cooling conditions. If you have a shallow skiff, pole the shore lines, and mangrove bays, and when the tide drops out, have a soft plastic jerk bait ready for an accurate cast and “awesome” visual strike.

Only two months left for the 2019 gag grouper season, and if I had to pick a best time of year to grouper fish, now would be it. Looking back over the years, the majority of the 20-plus pound grouper I’ve caught, were usually landed during Thanksgiving week. Try your favorite grouper locations in the 30-foot range and even shallower. Trolling Rapala x-raps over the structure will bring a grouper off the bottom, and usually will produce keeper-sized gags. Bottom fishing is typically fantastic as well. Cut sardines and threadfin herring is usually all that’s needed to bring home a grouper dinner or two.

Good Fishing….