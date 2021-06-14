HOW TO FIND FISH ON THE INTRACOASTAL WATER WAY

Chris Tweedy | June 2021

Do you want to learn how to fish the intracoastal waterway?

This on the water clinic by Chris Tweedy from Topwater Charters shows you how and where to find fish along the endless grass lines of intracoastal waterways.

In this video you will learn exactly where the fish are hanging out, you’ll have great information that will help you catch more fish on your next trip!

