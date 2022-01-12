It’s A New Year! | Fishy Nurse Adventures

Well, another year has come upon us and here is to staying positive and hoping this one will be better!

I’ve been hoping more and more anglers will be practicing more catch and release so we can help build back up our local inshore fishery.

Trout and flounder need our help! This year I hope to catch another flounder over 20 inches and release it to grow and get bigger!

This winter the smaller creek reds have been schooled up and it’s been a blast catching them on artificials! Always fun to them this time of year and the water is super clean and clear!

Thank goodness for those oysters to not only eat but keep those waters clear! We had a day recently that I had managed to catch a smaller red with 50 spots on one side and over 30 on the other!

Of course, he was released to go get bigger! Just bundled up because it gets cold out there this time of year! It’s worth the time and effort if you wanna go and get some water therapy.

Layers and hot hands are your best friend! Here’s to another year of catching and releasing and enjoying the memories to be made!

Tight lines and fingers crossed for another great year! – Mandy

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

