It’s Cold Outside! | Fishy Nurse Adventures

Welcome to the coldest part of the year in my opinion, but at least it’s one of the shortest months!

It can be hard to get motivated to bundle up and go but it can be worth it! I haven’t been able to go fishing as much this winter since I got Covid .

It had me side lined, and then some of my friends had the same problem! I guess if you happen to get sick in the winter months you don’t miss out on as much!

This is the time of year you can typically get on some decent sheepshead out at the reefs and of course wahoo if you get lucky enough to push on out offshore!

I’m sure we will be given a few milder days to get out on some schooled up reds as well! This time of year the water is pretty clear thanks to the oysters working overtime and those red fish have the bluest of blue tails in the coldest of months!

I always think of a paintbrush when I see those bright blue tails! Fun to release them and see which way they decide to swim.

Well hope you stay warm and bundle up and go catch you a few blue tails!

Tight Lines! – Mandy

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

