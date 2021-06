Capt Zach Litchfield | June 2021

In this video fishing report for June Capt Zach Litchfield from Port City Charters gives us a report for Charleston Harbor in Charleston South Carolina with an update on conditions, some quick tips on what he’s using to catch fish and how to best approach catching them.

Capt Zach Litchfield

Port City Fishing Charters

Call (843) 560-4714

Book a Charter Go To: PortCityChartersCHS.com