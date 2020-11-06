Kiawah to Edisto Island Fishing Report For November – Capt John Ward

November is probably my 2nd most favorite month to fish in the low country of South Carolina. The shorter days and cooler weather has got the bait and fish fired up!

There is life everywhere you look on the water, with large schools of bait funneling through our waters and the fish are gorging trying to pack on weight to make it through the winter.

In November the crowds start to thin out on the water due to everything else going on during the Fall, so get out and enjoy the great bite and less crowded waters.

Inshore the trout , bluefish and ladyfish bite has been good around high incoming water using popping corks with live baits under an 18-30’’ leader fishing around marsh lines and creek points,

The bite has been better with the cleaner water on the incoming tide and lighter wind days.

Mud minnows and mullet have been out producing live shrimp primarily due to the bait thieves .

Low tide we are still working structure like docks and blow downs with a Carolina rig with live or fresh cut bait, mostly targeting : redfish, black drum, sheepshead and flounder.

During the slack tides we have been hitting the inlets targeting bull redfish using live and cut baits on float and Carolina rigs.

November surf fishing has been really good with with plenty of redfish, black drum and whiting on the edge of the breakers.

The nearshore waters and reefs are producing good numbers of Spanish mackerels, false albacore, and bluefish on the surface tossing spoons and jigs on the surface.

Bottom fishing has been good for: weakfish, reds, sheepshead , and flounder using live bait near the bottom.

There are also plenty of kingfish and Spanish mackerel near the surface ready to attack a slow trolled menhaden, mullet and or spoon.

Get outside and enjoy the comfortable November temperatures and hungry fish while the fabulous weather and bite last.

Tight lines, remember to take a kid fishing to keep the sport alive for the next generation.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

