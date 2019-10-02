Kiawah to Edisto Island Fishing Report For October – Capt John Ward

If you are not fishing this month, you should be. I know that this time of the year there are a lot of things going on with school, hunting and college football.

But I have to tell you the inshore fishing is on fire right now.

With shorter days and water temperature starting to cool down, the fish are feeding like crazy with the abundance of bait and stocking of some weight for winter.

Tons of bait in the creeks right now and shrimp and mullet have been easy to get with a casting net anywhere near low tide.

High water we have mostly been fishing creek mouths and points throwing popping corks with live bait underneath with a 18-30’ leader.

We have been doing really well with trout, small reds, bluefish and ladyfish.

When the bait thieves have been thick we have been substituting live bait with DOA shrimp and Zman soft plastics under the corks.

Both have been producing some quality fish.

Low water we are working Carolina rigs around structure like docks, oyster beds and rock walls.

We have been targeting redfish, black drum, and flounder.

Finger mullet and mud minnows have been working well for flounder sometimes with a slow retrieve along the bottom,

Chunks of fish and crab have been working well for the larger redfish and black drum in the creeks.

We have not been using much shrimp on the bottom because too many bait stealers around.

The mullet run has started and the front beach is alive, with large schools of big mullet.

They are cruising just outside the surf line with tarpon, sharks, and redfish exploding on them.

The nearshore reef bite has been good with good numbers of weakfish, blues , and ladyfish.

We have mostly been using jigs bouncing along or near the bottom on the edges of the reef.

Give us a call at 843-693-2460 or look us up on the web at www.affinitycharters.com where myself or one of our captains can help get you out for an enjoyable day on the water.

Tight lines and remember take a kid fishing.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

