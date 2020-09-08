Kiawah to Edisto Island Fishing Report For September – Capt John Ward

Shorter days cooler temperatures that’s September, hopefully the start of college football and kids going back to school begins the start of fall.

September is the best fishing season in the low country.

Tons of bait everywhere and the water is alive, the bite inshore and nearshore has really picked up in the last couple of weeks.

Inshore on the cleaner water days have been producing great numbers of larger trout, ladyfish, jacks, blues and redfish on the higher tides.

We’re using live bait under popping corks to get these fish hooked.



At low tide we are still battling the bait thieves, but getting some nice red drum, flounder and black drum fishing live and cut bait around structure.

With great numbers of bait funneling through the inlets there have been tons of sharks, tarpon, and jacks exploding on schools of bait.

Nearshore waters and the reefs have been active, with bottom fishing producing ladyfish, reds, black drum, cobia, grunts, and snapper.

On the surface we’ve had spanish mackerel, bluefish, spadefish, king mackerel, and triple tail all very active!

Fishing should only progressively be getting better as we move into Fall, so get out on the water and take advantage of this amazing bite..

Get outside and enjoy this beautiful low country weather.

Tight lines, remember to take a kid fishing to keep the sport alive for the next generation.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

