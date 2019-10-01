Lake Jackson Fishing Forecast – October 2019

Spraying to control the massive amounts of exotic grasses in Lake Jackson began in mid-September and has started to take effect. As the boats move back and forth across sections of the lake they leave “lanes” created by where the spray stops and the next one begins. Once oxygen levels return to normal in these areas it makes for some great fishing. Not only will the lane areas create great ambush spots but you’ll now be able to throw more conventional lures such as spinner baits, rattle traps and jerk baits with multiple treble hooks…not possible pre-spray.

October mornings are cooler and that should bring hungry bass to the top of the water column to feed. Early mornings you’ll see massive schools of small baitfish flickering on the surface in open water. Crappie and large brim will be feeding on these and that attracts bass. Chrome jerk baits and top-water baits like a Zara Spook worked diligently in and around the schools should catch you some nice ones. As the sun gets higher and the bait moves lower adjust with shallow running crank baits and spinner baits. If there’s mounds of grass present try a large Texas-rigged worm. Use your polarized glasses to pinpoint tops of grass and cast accordingly. Water temperatures should still be warm enough to keep bass very active in chasing moving baits. Try throwing a swimming jig with a paddle tail trailer as well.

JR MUNDINGER

(850) 296-4071

www.fishtallahassee.com

[email protected]