Lake Seminole Fishing Report – July 2018

Lake Conditions: Full pool, stained & 78°

The bass fishing has been AWESOME this June on Lake Seminole! We have had numerous days where our five biggest bass weighed over 25 lbs. and numerous 6- to 8-pounders have been caught.

We are expecting July to be really good too. As we go into summer, Seminole is known for explosive top-water bites and that means frogs, buzz baits and walking baits like the Strike King Sexy Dawg. I find these baits work well early in the morning and late in the afternoons on overcast days.

The grass (hydrilla) is really healthy and thick this year and that means flipping/punching for big bass in the grass, so if you come, don’t forget to bring your gear for this technique. I prefer a 7 ½’ to 8’ heavy rod with a 65 to 80 lbs. braided line for getting big bass out of the grass. My bait of choice is a Strike King 4” Rodent in june bug, rigged on a 4/0 heavy straight-shank hook pegged with a 1- to 1 ½-oz. tungsten weight depending on the thickness of the grass.

The bream and shellcracker have been bedding all over the lake. We’ve seen some nice limits coming across the docks at Wingate’s Lunker Lodge.

Crappie are being caught in 10’ to 12’ feet of water on minnows and jigs. Wingate’s is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and they have plenty of minnows.

Summer brings some fun evening Seminole bass tournaments. The Hydrilla Gnats Bass Club has been hosting a tournament on every first and third Thursday of the month, from 6:00- to 9:15 PM to help founding member, Angelo Koundourakis, with his medical expenses related to his battle with ALS. The entry fee is only $20 per boat with a 90% payout and your two biggest bass are weighed in. It’s a lot of fun competition so come join us!

CAPT. PAUL TYRE

PaulTyreFishing@yahoo.com

850-264-7534