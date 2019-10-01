Lake Seminole Fishing Report – October 2019

The bass fishing has been good though September and the water temperature has been averaging in the mid-to-upper 80’s. As we move into October, the bass should start gearing up for their fall feed. If you’re coming to Lake Seminole in October, here are some lures you will want to have in your tackle box!

The first is a hollow body frog. One of my favorites is a Spro Bronze Eye 65 in leopard color. This frog is equipped with a very sharp, extremely strong Gamakatsu hook that can get big bass out of the grass. When fishing a hollow body frog over matted grass, make sure to rig it on a heavy-action rod with a high speed reel, spooled with braided line. My line of choice is Cortland Master Braid in 65# test.

Early fall is a great time for jerk baits. The bass are keying on shad and a jerkbait is a great baitfish imitator. One of my favorites is a Spro McStick 110 in any shad color. It comes equipped with very sharp Gamakatsu hooks and has great action. I like to fish these baits on 12# fluorocarbon and a medium action rod.

The hybrids are still schooling on the main lake and some nice ones can be caught on hair jigs, crankbaits and spoons.

For a Lake Seminole fishing adventure, give us a call at 850-264-7534 or email us @ [email protected] and follow us on Instagram @lakeseminolefishingadventures and Facebook @paultyrefishing.

PAUL TYRE

[email protected]

850-264-7534