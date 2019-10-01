Lake Talquin Fishing Forecast – October 2019

Lake Talquin can be finicky in October. A few cool nights and cloudy days can drop water temperatures fast, creating a “turnover.” This keeps oxygen levels low and the thermocline deep. Shallow fish will bite better on windy days especially if clouds exist. Baitfish will be moving into creeks but, not all the way back. Creek channel ledges and points will be very productive. The upper part of the lake where the river is more prevalent will be a little more consistent because bass don’t have as far to move to be comfortable. Current keeps the water oxygenated which also helps to keep bass actively feeding. Schooling activity should also begin in and around the shell beds and sand bars near Coes Landing.

Striped bass fishing on Lake Talquin has become pretty big with catches up to 20lbs. That’s quite a tug with light line, and with all the timber in the lake, you might have a hard time getting one in. Jerk baits, crank baits and rattle traps are all attractive to a striped bass. Those line sided monsters do pretty much nothing but swim in schools in search of food. If you do happen to hook one there’s probably more nearby.

Another great thing about October fishing on Talquin is football. Where once Saturdays were full of tournament rigs running all over, there’s now plenty of room to search main lake ledges, channels and other good off shore fishing spots, but we’ll save that information for another time.

Until next month, be safe have fun and ALWAYS wear a life jacket while boating!

JR MUNDINGER

(850) 296-4071

www.fishtallahassee.com

[email protected]