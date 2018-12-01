Live the Boating Life at the 113th Progressive Insurance® New York Boat Show®

The 113th annual Progressive Insurance® New York Boat Show®will take place January 24-28, 2018 at the Javits Center, bringing lifelong boaters and enthusiastic dreamers the latest in luxury motor yachts, sport fishers, performance boats, watersport boats and thousands of new marine technologies and accessories. Beyond delivering a shopping paradise for boaters, the world’s first and longest-running boat show is the perfect destination for families looking to escape winter and plan for summer on the water.

The boat shop will be held Wednesday January 24 – Sunday, January 28, 2017 at the Javits Center; 655 West 34th Street, New York, NY – enter on 11th Avenue and 35th Street. Hours are: Wednesday-Friday: Noon-9:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-9:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-6:00pm.

NEW! The Touch-a-Boat Tour gives kids the opportunity to climb aboard an actual working fireboat from the NYFD and meet the firemen who work on the water, see the world’s fastest catamaran and talk to the race team, experience the NYPD marine unit simulator, take the helm of a boat from Progressive® Boat Club’s NEW Oculus Rift virtual reality experience and win prizes. Kids get their own boat show passport to collect stamps at more than 15 boat stops, plus they can talk to seasoned captains, snap a pic at the helm and learn the ropes of life on the high seas.

The first official New York Boating Career Day takes place January 25 from 9:30-11:00am inviting hundreds of New York City high school and college students to chart a career in the recreational boating industry. Participants from the leading public high school dedicated to maritime education, New York Harbor School on Governors Island, as well as dozens of marine and auto trade schools and universities will take part in a morning of expert sessions focused on Recreational Boating Career Tracks, Marine Technology Jobs, Vessel Operations at Work, and How to Get Hired in the Boating Industry.

All-Star New York pitcher and boating enthusiast Jacob deGrom will meet fans in the Mercury Marine booth on January 25 from 5:00-6:30pm.

Check out the NEW WaterCar, the luxury amphibious vehicle that drives on land and on water! With a transition time of less than 15 seconds from driving on land to cruising on the water, the WaterCar is built for endless fun and ultimate ease.

NEW! Progressive® Boat Club: In this interactive space, attendees can boost their nautical know-how with top-notch mariners from the Annapolis School of Seamanship teaching hands-on boating courses for all levels of experience. Visitors can also try Progressive’s NEW Oculus Rift virtual reality experience, putting themselves at the helm of a virtual boat race. Plus, attendees can chat with a Progressive expert to ask any questions about boating coverages or get a free quote.

Boat hop and shop magnificent motor yachts, tricked out runabouts, serious center consoles and watersports boats galore with nearly 400 different vessels to inspire an unforgettable summer on the water.

Experience new technologies throughout the Show floor. Plus, upgrade tech and water toyswith thousands of the latest and greatest GPS and radar systems, fishing equipment, design finishes, all-weather apparel, water sports gear and more.

Ticket prices are Adults, $16; Kids 12 & under, FREE (accompanied by an adult). Purchase tickets online at NYBoatShow.com