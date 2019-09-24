Maintenance For Your Dock & Boat-lift

Maintenance is especially crucial as a dock ages, many older docks were assembled using galvanized nails that rust apart over time.

This leaves the dock barely holding together, and caused a lot of the damage from our recent tropical storms.

Today’s standard is stainless steel nails for the dock framing and stainless steel screws for the decking.

Older docks can be upgraded for relatively low cost by adding stainless fasteners to ensure structural integrity.

Dock pilings should be scraped and inspected for rot or wood boring worms every few years.

This is accomplished using a short handle flat blade shovel to remove the marine growth and is usually done in the summer months when the water is warm.

Floating docks are the component that gets the most abuse and have the fastest deterioration time.

The floats should get marine growth removed and a visual inspection of the floats, fasteners and mounting boards yearly.

Typically done floating in a life jacket in the summer with the same shovel used on the pilings.

Top side you should check to ensure the deck boards and cleats are securely fastened and the rub rail is intact and secure.

Boat lifts need a yearly inspection- visually check all components for wear, cables for fraying, loose fasteners and grease all wear points.

Boat lift cables do have a life span and should be changed out periodically. Cleaning the decking and handrails yearly will help extend the life of your dock.

I recommend a light pressure washing to remove bird droppings, algae build up and removal of salt and dirt.

Cross bracing under the dock is the second fastest wear component, and is a crucial part of the docks stability.

It should be checked for rot, rusted fasteners and to ensure it’s still firmly attached. Marine growth should also be removed.

Your dock is a major investment and your pathway to enjoying the water, if you need assistance with maintenance give us a call.

Mark Williams Owner

Great Outdoors Construction

843-813-8080 / GreatOutdoorsConstruction.net

