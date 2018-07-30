Mount Pleasant Pier August Fishing Forecast

There’s a lot of variety to what anglers are seeing on the Mount Pleasant Pier and we expect that to continue into August and September.

A good bet for the summertime is to be ready to throw a couple of different baits depending on what’s going on in the water.

The River Watch Café and Gift shop on the pier sells frozen shrimp, squid, finger mullet, and clams or you can grab some live bait on your way out.

Mud minnows or mullet should be used to target big flounder by fishing them along the bottom, or target sea trout, red drum and Spanish mackerel at various depths in the water column.

Sea trout in particular will suspend at different depths so finding them can involve some trial and error.

A great way to easily search different depths is to use a slip bobber setup.

Basically this setup involves a slip knot that is tied with a piece of floss (or similar material) to your mainline and a bobber underneath it.

To adjust the depth of your bait, simply slide the knot up or down, leaving a desired length of line. I have seen this used with deadly effect when targeting freshwater catfish, but the basic principle works great in saltwater as well.

Don’t miss the next Cast Off Fishing Tournament at the Mount Pleasant Pier from 7am – 3pm on September 1st. Entry is just $5 plus the daily fishing fee and prizes will be awarded for the 3 biggest catches by weight as well as prizes for best 5 fish and youth catch.

Advance registration is available at charlestoncountyparks.com or onsite beginning at 7am on tournament day.

Catch a legal game fish any day of the week and enter it into the Reel it in Monthly Challenge. The 3 best fish weighed in each month win a prize.

In support of SCDNR’s catch and release recommendation on trout we are giving them a season off and they will not be an eligible tournament species at this time.

Be sure to visit our website for information on upcoming special events at the pier and around the county. Good luck out there!

Chris Pounder, CPRP Manager

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission | Mount Pleasant Pier

For more info please contact the pier at (843) 762-9946

or visit www.charlestoncountparks.com