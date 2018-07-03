Mount Pleasant Pier July Fishing Forecast

July is considered by many people as the peak of the summer vacation season in the Charleston area.

Locals and visitors alike take time to visit Lowcountry piers and beaches to relax, soak up some rays, and catch a fish or two. July should provide a wide array of fish species at the pier.

June was the month to catch flounder, reds, sheepshead, and even pompano. We expect a variety of other species such as whiting, bluefish, croaker, black drum, and trout to show up in July.

You may even see an occasional Spanish mackerel or jack crevalle will find their way up the shipping channel and cobia could be on the prowl around the bridge rock pilings.

In fact, Don Mounce landed the first legal size cobia from the pier around this time last year. At the time he had to release it due to state regulations, but the cobia fishery has recently been reopened. Catch a keeper this year and it could be dinner!

Our Reel it in Monthly challenge continues in July. You could win a prize by simply weighing in a legal catch from the pier.

Trout are not an eligible tournament species this season at PRC fishing piers as we’re encouraging participation in DNR’s catch and release recommendation.

The Reel it in Monthly Challenge is ongoing through October 31 with the 3 best fish each month taking home prizes.

Let us weigh your catch and you might win a t-shirt, gift card, and even more at the end of the summer.

Summer months are some of the best for crabbing at the pier as well. Large catches of blue crabs can be had, mainly during lower tides. Crabbing is a perfect summer activity for families and is relatively easy for beginners to learn.

As the July heat can be oppressive at times, a good bet to beat the heat is to target early morning or evening hours for fishing or crabbing.

Chris Pounder, CPRP Manager

