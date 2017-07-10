Mount Pleasant Pier July Fishing Forecast

July is considered by many people as the peak of the summer vacation season in the Charleston area.

June catches were dominated by sea trout and flounder with the predominant bait being mud minnows. The pier stocks frozen bait so to get minnows you’ll want to visit any of the great Tackle Supply stores in the Mt. Pleasant/Charleston area on your way out. We expect red drum, black drum, whiting, bluefish, and a variety of other species to be around in July as well.

You may even see an occasional Spanish mackerel or jack crevalle will find their way up the shipping channel and cobia could be on the prowl around the bridge rock pilings. In fact, Don Mounce landed the first legal size cobia from the pier on June 1, 2017.

You could win a prize any day in July by simply weighing in a legal catch from the pier. The Reel it in Fishing Challenge is ongoing through October 14 with a winner each week. Let us weigh your fish and you could win a t-shirt, gift card, and even more at the end of the summer.

Summer months are some of the best for crabbing at the pier as well. Large catches of blue crabs can be had, mainly during lower tides. Crabbing is a perfect summer activity for families and is relatively easy for beginners to learn.

As the July heat can be oppressive at times, a good bet to beat the heat is to target early morning or evening hours for fishing or crabbing. For additional information please visit Charlestoncountyparks.com or call 843-762-9946.