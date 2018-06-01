Mount Pleasant Pier June Fishing Forecast

June officially kicks the summer fishing season into high gear in the Lowcountry. As the days become longer and hotter the Charleston Harbor water temperature will easily rise to the 80 degree mark.

A wide range of fish species should be available to pier anglers. Flounder fishing is typically popular during June. Anglers usually have the best luck using live finger mullet or mud minnows fished on a basic Carolina rig.

A 2-ounce egg sinker is perfect for this rig, but if the tide is really ripping you might need to size up to a 3-ounce weight.

Fishing with cut shrimp or squid during June will catch a wide variety of other species.

Everything from pinfish, croaker, whiting, bluefish, pompanos, and the occasional mackerel can be caught this way during the summer.

Pier event season is in full swing. Be sure to check out the Cast Off pier fishing tournament on June 16 from 6am-2pm.

Tournament entry is just $5 plus the daily fishing fee.

In order to do our part in support of DNR’s recommended catch and release regarding sea trout we’ve made that species ineligible for tournament entries this summer.

Thank you for understanding. For those non-anglers in your family that like to dance we’ll be hosting Friday Night Boogie and Shaggin’ on the Cooper June 8-9.

For more information on special events call the pier at (843) 762-9946 or visit www.charlestoncountyparks.com.