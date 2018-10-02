Mount Pleasant Pier October Fishing Forecast

September’s shorter days and cooler night temperatures were a welcome sight to Lowcountry anglers who have seen the waters around the pier come to life.

Large schools of finger mullet have appeared, making perfect fodder for trophy redfish, sea trout, and flounder.

Local fisherman commonly refer to the month of October as “Red October” as schools of redfish are prevalent in lowcountry waters this month.

Live finger mullet and fresh cut bait have both been hot baits for these fish. As the temperature continues to cool, the sea trout will become more aggressive.

Live mullet or shrimp will produce nice catches of trout and flounder this fall.

A simple Carolina rig or popping cork are most effective while basic lead-head grub jigs continue to produce trout with gold and opening night being popular colors.

The rock pilings surrounding the pier make a perfect habitat for trophy size sheepshead.

Veteran pier fishermen have had success using mussels, clams, and fiddler crabs to lure schools of 3-5 pound sheepies with the occasional 8-10 pound monster.

Come on out and see what’s biting!

Don’t miss the Cast Off Fishing Finale at the Mount Pleasant Pier October 13 from 7am – 3pm. It’s our last fishing tournament of the year and people will take home some great prizes just for entering the tournament.

We’ll also have prizes for male angler, lady angler, senior angler, youth angler, and aggregate weight of 5 fish.

Prizes include a variety of tackle items along with random drawings for gift cards from sponsors like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dominos, and Big Bear Fishing Rods.

Tournament entry is just $5 plus the daily fishing fee. Advance registration is available at charlestoncountyparks.com or on site beginning at 7am the day of the tournament.

Hope to see you there!

