Mount Pleasant Pier September 2017 Fishing Forecast

September has quickly become a favorite month for many locals to pier fish in the Charleston area. The oppressive summer heat has diminished somewhat, which makes spending a day at the pier a more comfortable experience.

Local tackle shops usually carry live shrimp this time of year and floating one under a cork is a deadly effective way to catch sea trout, red drum, and even flounder.

Large red drum specimens can be caught with regularity throughout September. The best bet to land one is to target the edge of the marsh grass during high tide. Large “bull” reds prefer mullet, live or cut, but an overlooked bait that works great is using a quarter of a blue crab.

Large black drum and sheepshead may also readily gobble up a crab if offered. A great thing about September is that pier anglers will be able to target numerous species including sea trout, flounder, whiting, croaker and sheepshead.

For those anglers looking to test their skills in a fishing tournament don’t miss the Cast Off Fishing Finale Tournament of the season October 14. We’ll draw for a grand prize whether you catch a fish or not.

Last year we gave away a 48” flat screen TV so check back in next month to find out exactly what the grand prize is. Tournament entry is just $5 plus the daily fishing fee and the tournament runs from 7am – 3pm.

Categories include Adult, Female, Youth, Senior, and total weight of 5 fish. Advance registration available at charlestoncountyparks.com or onsite beginning at 7am on the day of the tournament.

Chris Pounder, CPRP

Mount Pleasant Pier

cpounder@ccprc.com