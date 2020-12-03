Mt Pleasant Pier December Fishing Forecast

December and on thru the winter, the fishing in Charleston is all about the water temperature.

As long as the water temp stays above the magic 60-degree mark, fishing should remain productive.

The trout and redfish bite will remain solid around the pier, but the fish will become more sluggish as the water cools.

Live bait works best for these fish, but artificial jigs will produce if fished with a slower retrieve.

Mud minnows will be an easily accessible live bait option as finger mullet and shrimp become harder to find during the December and the winter.

Some of the most popular artificials include the shrimp varieties from Zman, Vudu, and Billy Bay along with the slim swim and trout trick paddle tails from Zman.

The River Watch Café and Gift Shop on the pier has several varieties and jig heads to choose from.

The winter sheepshead started showing up in November and typically hang around until February or March.

As the water cools in December many pier anglers shift from fiddler crabs to fresh mussels.

We’ve had days with multiple 5 – 7-pound sheeps and some as large as 10 pounds.

At times it can be difficult to find the right sheepshead bait so this year the shop has added frozen sand fleas to provide another option.

One way to reduce having your bait picked is to make a small hole in the shell and hide the hook inside for the best chance of landing one when the shell gets crushed.

Owner size 2 and 4 mosquito hooks are commonly used by pier anglers as are Gamakatsu 1’s and 2’s.

Other migratory species such as bluefish will be well on their way south, but schools migrating from off the New England coast could pass through.Make sure to keep an eye on the water temperature in December and take advantage of some good fishing before Old Man Winter takes hold.

