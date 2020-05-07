Mt Pleasant Pier May Forecast – Whishin’ We Were Fishin’

Normally this is where I’d tell you a little about what’s been biting and species to look for in the month of May.

Since the pier is still closed at the time this article is being written this will take a different approach.

I contacted a few of our regular patrons and asked them what they’re missing or looking forward to when we get back to fishing. Here’s what they said.

Steve Gentry and his grandson Oliver Liberis have become fixtures on the Mount Pleasant Pier over the past couple of years.

Steve said that they moved from Pennsylvania with limited saltwater fishing knowledge and learned from a great group of local fishermen on the pier.

He said that regulars like Don, Jerry, Kin, and another fisherman named Steve made them feel right at home and taught them a lot.

Steve said, “It’s been a great couple of years fishing there. The other fishermen and pier staff make it a generally nice place to fish.”

Steve also said that one of the first lessons he and Oliver learned is that saltwater fish “are quite a bit toothier” than some freshwater species they’ve caught.

The first fish Oliver caught at the pier was a flounder when he was 7 or 8 years old.

Oliver laughed when asked about this first catch and said, “my grandpa learned he had teeth the hard way.”

Oliver has become an accomplished youth fisherman winning his division in the summer Cast Off Fishing Tournaments several times.

He turns 12 this year which means it’s the final year he qualifies for the youth division and next year he’ll be giving the adults a run for their money.

Oliver’s favorite fish memory is the 34-inch red drum he fought for 15-20 minutes before getting it close enough to the pier to net it.

He was able to retell the story with incredible enthusiasm and accuracy all the way down to the size 2 Owner hook and mud minnow used for bait.

When asked if he was ready to get back to fishing Oliver said, “Oh yeah! We’re on our way to go pond fishing right now.

I like pond fishing, but can’t wait for the pier to open.”

In addition to Oliver and Steve I also reached out to Eileen Urrutia after I came across a poem, she had written about her time at the pier years before.

Talk of that poem inspired her to pen a new one thinking about the pier and fishing in the future. Enjoy Eileen’s work. We hope to get back to fishing soon.

May at the pier, oh how I hope we’ll be there.

But this pandemic has created a sort of havoc,

I need to stop wishing! I need to get fishing!

This is the time to cast out my line

and catch this flounder I’ve been dreaming of!

Summer flounder season will be here right away,

I hear they start running in May

It’s my favorite time to be at The Pier

I miss everyone I miss the sun,

So I’ll try to be patient as I miss what I love

Try to stay safe and pray to heaven above!

Chris Pounder, CPRP Manager

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission | Mount Pleasant Pier

For more info please contact the pier at (843) 762-9946

or visit www.charlestoncountparks.com

You may also enjoy reading: Are We Losing Our Habitat?