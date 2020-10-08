Mt Pleasant Pier October Fishing Forecast

If September is any indication of how fishing will go in October, Lowcountry anglers are in for a treat. We’ve already seen a 6-pound 9 oz flounder, a 10-pound sheepshead, and lots of redfish.

Large schools of finger mullet have appeared, making perfect fodder for trophy redfish, sea trout, and flounder.

At the lower tides we’ve seen schools of reds in the flat to the north leading to multiple hook ups at the same time.

Many of the anglers getting in on the action are first timers or relatively new pier fishermen which make the results much more exciting.

Local fishermen commonly refer to October as “Red October” and the action started early this year. Live finger mullet and fresh cut bait are the go-to options this time of year for reds.

As the temperature continues to cool, the sea trout and flounder will become more aggressive. One of my favorite times to get out and fish is right after the first couple of cool evenings.

When the temperature drops it’s like the dinner bell for many species so you’ll want to have some live mullet, shrimp, or dust off your favorite artificials to throw.

Whether fished with a simple Carolina rig or under a popping cork, all three options are effective ways of landing a nice catch.

Lastly, if sheepshead are what you’re looking for the rock pilings surrounding the pier make a perfect habitat.

Veteran pier anglers typically have success using mussels, clams, and fiddler crabs to lure schools of 3-5-pound sheepies.

If you’re lucky and/or patient you may run into something much bigger. In fact, we recently had a fisherman on his first trip to the pier land a 10-pounder.

As fish tales go, there are even bigger ones out there that escaped the net and are just waiting for their turn as social media stars. Hope to see you out here in October!

