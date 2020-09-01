Mt Pleasant Pier September Fishing Forecast

The way 2020 is going maybe September will be the month someone finally hooks a mermaid or Kraken off the pier.

When Kraken fishin’ it’s important to use large baits and keep your drag loose so your rod doesn’t go over the side.

When targeting mermaids or mermen I hear it helps to limit the amount of Axe body spray you’re wearing.

In any case, if you see these creatures around the pier please let us know and we’ll be glad to feature you in our October Coastal Angler forecast.

If you’re still reading this there are some things to look for and try in September.

September is a great month for a variety of species like trout, flounder, redfish, sheepshead, and blue crabs.

A variety of species means it’s probably a good idea to have some bait options when you give it a shot.

When fishing in a boat and the fish aren’t biting it’s relatively easy to pick up and try another spot.

Pier fishermen may be somewhat limited with the area in which they can fish, yet there are still a number of ways to maximize the opportunities.

Bottom rigs are very common and can be productive; however, if the crabs are thick or the nuisance fish are schooled up you can go through a lot of bait in a very short period of time without much success.

One option to consider is to use live shrimp, minnows, or mullet under a poppin’ cork.

It’s an effective way to catch sea trout, red drum, and even flounder. Large red drum specimens can be caught with regularity throughout September and into October.

The best bet to land one is to target the edge of the marsh grass during high tide.

Large “bull” reds may prefer mullet, live or cut, but an overlooked bait that works great is using a quarter of a blue crab.

So, when you’re bottom fishing and the crabs are thick it might be time to grab an inexpensive crab net from the River Watch Café and Gift Shop on the pier and get even.

Another option is to grab some fiddler crabs from Haddrells and work the pilings for sheepshead.

Be prepared to feed a few sheepshead in order to land the one you want

A number of anglers have good luck using small size 1 or 2 Gamakatsu hooks on a Carolina rig with 1 ounce or less for weight.

Drop the line over the side and after the weight settles at the bottom, you’ll want to raise it up a little so it’s not resting in the sand or structure.

Sheepshead bite can be very delicate and anglers sometimes claim you have to hook them before they bite.

Keeping the lead weight off the bottom allows you to see the slightest twitch of the rod tip and be ready to pounce.

Be prepared to feed a few sheepshead in order to land the one you want, but they’re a lot of fun to catch when you do.

Maybe we’ll see you and one of those mythical creatures in September. Good luck!

