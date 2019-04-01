Mount Pleasant Pier APRIL Fishing Forecast

April is a great month to fish in the Charleston area. Temperatures should be just right to grab a beer or milkshake from the River Watch Café & Gift Shop and head down the pier to bend a rod.

A fun species to target in April is the flounder. One of the best ways to target flatty’s is to use a basic Carolina Rig and “walk the dog.”

To do so hop a finger mullet or mud minnow along the bottom between the pier pilings where the tide rips through. Drop your rig over the side of the railing and let it down slowly until the weight hits the bottom.

Once you’re there you’ll want to reel in just a bit so that you can walk down the pier with your rod over the side and ease it back to the bottom every few feet.

Since flounder are ambush feeders this trick works great and allows you to cover more ground. Vudu shrimp and other artificial’s can produce similar results when fished the same way as well.

Flounder aren’t the only predators hanging out below the pier. April typically is a month we see a fair number of trout and redfish under the pier as well as along the grass line.

Live shrimp or mud minnows along with soft plastic jigs are nice options when looking for any of these species.

You’re welcome to bring a minnow trap or cast net when fishing and try to find your own live bait.

Just be warned that before throwing a cast net you may want to check the areas around the pier out at low tide.

There’s leftover rebar and concrete from the old bridge in some spots and a cast in the wrong location will surely damage the net.

April should be a great month at the pier as more species move in for the summer.

Be sure to give the Mount Pleasant Pier a call at (843) 762-9946 and the staff will be glad to let you know exactly what is biting and the best way to land the big one.

It is a great time to hone your skills and get ready for the first pier tournament of the year. Saturday, May 11 the Cast-Off Fishing Tournament series officially kicks off the summer for Charleston County Park fishing tournaments.

The competition runs from 6am – 2pm and entry is only $5 plus the regular daily fishing fee. New this year, youth competitors (age 12 and under) will receive a FREE entry into any Cast Off Fishing tournament with a paid adult registration.

Bring your kids or grand kids and possibly take home some cool prizes.

Note: There will be NO FISHING from the pier April 28, 2019 due to the Blessing of the Fleet Festival at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.

Chris Pounder, CPRP Manager

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission | Mount Pleasant Pier

For more info please contact the pier at (843) 762-9946

or visit www.charlestoncountparks.com

