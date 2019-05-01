Mount Pleasant Pier MAY Fishing Forecast

May is a great opportunity to try something new and possibly introduce yourself or family members to the world of Charleston pier fishing.

It’s that time of year where the water is warming up and a little bit of everything is starting to bite.

Whether you’re catching these fish for bait or just for fun it’s something the whole family can do together.

For youth or novice fishermen it’s a great time to tie on some small hooks like a Sabiki rig and watch the excitement as they get into the pinfish, grunts, and perch that hang around the pilings.

Chunks of squid or shrimp work very well with this setup.

May should see big schools of mullet return to the Charleston Harbor area and with the bait will come the predators.

Two years ago during May we saw our first legal size cobia.

so be ready for anything. Anglers should expect the usual mix of red drum, flounder, and sheepshead to continue coming over the rail.

Bluefish, Spanish mackerel, and even pompano show up around this time of year as well. It’s time to dust off those reels, clean out that tackle bag, and come give it a shot.

You don’t want to miss the first Cast Off Fishing Tournament of the season. Tournament is Saturday, May 11 from 6am – 2pm. Cost of entry is just $5 plus the daily fishing fee.

This year we’re encouraging more youth to enter and are offering a free youth tournament entry (age 12 and under) with any paid adult ($3 daily fishing fee still applies).

Visit www.charlestoncountyparks.com for summer tournament dates and info about other exciting special events on the pier.

Chris Pounder, CPRP Manager

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission | Mount Pleasant Pier

For more info please contact the pier at (843) 762-9946

or visit www.charlestoncountparks.com

