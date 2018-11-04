Mount Pleasant Pier November Fishing Forecast

November’s cool nights and mild days are some of the most popular and productive for inshore fishing in the Lowcountry.

The redfish and sea trout bite will be in full swing as fish gorge themselves on plentiful schools of finger mullet and shrimp.

The large flat to the north of the pier should continue to hold large schools of 5-10 pound redfish and schooling trout.

Live finger mullet or fresh cut bait fished on a basic Carolina rig will be the best bet for trophy size reds. The cool water temperatures of autumn result in an aggressive sea trout bite.

Live shrimp fished under a cork is a simple, but deadly effective method for these trout. November can also be one of the best months of the year for flounder fishing at the pier as well, with several of them weighing between 4 – 6 pounds in years past.

If recent trends continue the flounder will still be around and should hit on finger mullet or mud minnows.

Basic lead-head grub jigs will produce trout and an occasional flounder with yellow and chartreuse being the most popular colors.

DOA or Vudu shrimp fished with a popping cork is another effective artificial presentation during the fall.

Finally, if you like the challenge of catching the ninja-like, bait stealing sheepshead, this is the time of year the big boys start to show up.

While sheepshead can be caught year round at the pier, the biggest catches are typically recorded between November and February using fiddler crabs or fresh mussels as bait. Come on out and give it a shot!

Hope to see you there!

Chris Pounder, CPRP Manager

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission | Mount Pleasant Pier

For more info please contact the pier at (843) 762-9946

or visit www.charlestoncountparks.com