Mt Pleasant Pier February Fishing Forecast

The winter has been mild and the sheepshead bite has been hot thru early January at the pier.

It’s been several years since we’ve seen a bite this consistent with the number of impressive convicts coming over the rail.

It’s been a regular occurrence to see several 7 – 8 pound’ers per week with a few exceeding 10 pounds.

During the winter months the most consistent species to target from the pier is sheepshead.

Fresh mussels seem to be the most reliable bait when targeting the local population this time of year.

Fiddler crabs and oysters will also result in some nice catches, but fiddlers can be difficult to find when it’s cold out.

In addition to the sheeps you may find red drum schools at times prowling the large flat adjacent to the pier or trout lurking under the pier waiting for that ambush strike.

Lately anglers have had some success targeting trout during the last two hours of the outgoing tide and the first two hours of the incoming tide when the water first starts to spill back onto the flat.

The River Watch Café & Gift Shop on the pier sells a variety of artificial baits that have been proven to work.

Stop in and chat with us and we’ll do our best to point you in the right direction and share some local knowledge that should enhance your chances.

Through the end of February be sure to weigh in your sheepshead for the Winter Sheepshead Challenge.

There is no cost to enter other than the daily fishing fee and the 3 biggest ones caught from the pier will win gift cards.

Contest ends February 29. As of January 9, the current leader is Jeremy Eaton with an 11 pound 12 oz. beast.

The last two pier record sheepshead were caught the last week of February or the first week of March in previous years so there’s still plenty of time to get in on the action.

For any additional information about the pier or what’s biting this week feel free to call the River Watch Café & Gift Shop on the pier at 843-762-9946.

Chris Pounder, CPRP Manager

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission | Mount Pleasant Pier

For more info please contact the pier at (843) 762-9946

or visit www.charlestoncountparks.com

