As we get into July we get into the time of year where there tends to be more action from fishermen closer to sunrise and sunset to avoid the mid-day heat.

The trick to landing the big ones in July without melting is to select early mornings and late afternoons around productive tides.

While you can catch fish on any tide, one suggested time is to look for the last hour or two of the outgoing tide thru the first couple hours of the incoming tide.

When the tide goes slack and starts to come back in it seems to signal the dinner bell for flounder and trout.

Another popular option is to target closer to the grass line at high tide

The most productive baits are live mud minnows, shrimp, and mullet; however, if you run into a school of pinfish or blues you may have to feed a few and try different spots to find the species you want.

When the water comes all the way in we typically see redfish and other species coming in to feed.

The redfish around the pier are a little like garbage disposals in that they eat just about anything. We see them caught on minnows, shrimp, cut bait, as well as chunks of blue crab.

If your live bait is getting picked by crabs or blues it may be time to utilize them to your advantage and get even.

Summer months are a great time to have some fun crabbing with the family

Fresh blue crab and cut bluefish are known to produce great results when targeting reds. If the blue crab is 5 inches from point to point and is not a female with eggs its fair game for dinner or bait.

The best time to give it a try is during lower tides using chicken necks for bait.

Crabbing is a perfect summer activity for kids of all ages and is relatively easy for beginners to learn.

To try your luck you’ll need an inexpensive drop net, a weight, some chicken necks for bait, and about 30 feet of crab line or rope.

If you don’t have any equipment the River Watch Café & Gift Shop on the pier has everything you need for a day of crabbing.

