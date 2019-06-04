If May is any indication of the type of fishing to expect in June, Lowcountry anglers are in for a treat. So, here is the Mt. Pleasant pier June fishing forecast, the Harbor temperature is already above 75 degrees and should easily be into the 80’s by the time this goes to print.

We’ve seen a wide variety of species show up for a bite and tighten some lines around the pier and only expect things to get better.

Whiting and bluefish dominated a recent pier tournament, but we’ve seen reds, trout, flounder, black drum, Spanish mackerel, and more.

Blue crabs are also becoming more prevalent as we get further into the season.

June officially kicks the summer fishing season into high gear around these parts. While you can fish for a variety of species, flounder fishing is typically popular during June.

Anglers usually have the best luck using live finger mullet or mud minnows fished on a basic Carolina rig. A 1.5 or 2-ounce egg sinker is perfect for this rig.

If the tide is really ripping you might need to size up to a 3-ounce weight. Some anglers prefer to rig up, relax, and watch the rod tip while others use a popular technique often referred to as “walking the dog.”

When walking the dog the rig is slowly lowered until the weight hits bottom. After letting it rest for a few seconds the rig is slowly raised and walked down the rail a few feet and eased back to the bottom.

Since flounder are ambush feeders this is a great way to cover more ground and increase opportunities to find that elusive doormat.

Pier event season is in full swing. Be sure to check out the Cast Off pier fishing tournament on June 8 from 6am-2pm. Tournament entry is just $5 plus the daily fishing fee.

This year we’re offering a free youth tournament entry (age 12 and under) with any paid adult. It’s a great opportunity to get them hooked at an early age and maybe win some prizes.

For those non-anglers in your family the pier hosts a variety of other special events throughout the summer.

Be sure to check out Charlestoncountyparks.com for information on pier events as well as offerings at other county parks across the Lowcountry.

Chris Pounder, CPRP Manager

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission | Mount Pleasant Pier

For more info please contact the pier at (843) 762-9946

or visit www.charlestoncountparks.com

