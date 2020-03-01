Mt Pleasant Pier March Fishing Forecast

The weather was mild and the fishing was steady this winter, especially on days where Mother Nature gave us a bit of a reprieve from the wind.

Trout and sheepshead are the two most consistent species year-round at the pier and this winter was no different.

Hopefully you made it out and got into a few yourself, but if not, we appear to be headed for an early spring so you can to test your skill.

Anglers should expect to see a few species reappear near the pier as things warm up

Anglers should expect to see a few species reappear near the pier as things warm up.

Expect to see the return of flounder and black drum while sheepshead should still be hanging around the pilings.

Anglers will be able to continue targeting red drum and trout as they become more aggressive in the warmer water.

Mud minnows fished either under a cork or on a Carolina rig could be the ticket.

Cut bait or fresh shrimp are also productive options as the bite picks up.

Pier regulars are typically successful with artificial lures when targeting trout as well.

Some of the pier favorites are Billy Bay silver/gold flake, Zman slim swims, and Vudu shrimp in a variety of colors.

We’ll be getting some new colors and styles in soon so you’ll want to stop in and grab a pack.

One very effective method is to cast parallel to the pier and work the lure back at various depths and speeds.

You never know what’s hiding under the structure waiting for that ambush strike.

Check in with staff anytime to get some helpful advice and then head down the pier to see what’s biting in March.

Don’t forget to check out Charlestoncountyparks.com for information regarding summer tournament dates and happenings at all the county parks.

There’s a lot going on for the non-fishing members of your family as well.

For any additional information about the pier or what’s biting this week feel free to call the River Watch Café & Gift Shop on the pier at 843-762-9946.

Chris Pounder, CPRP Manager

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission | Mount Pleasant Pier

For more info please contact the pier at (843) 762-9946

or visit www.charlestoncountparks.com

