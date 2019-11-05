November is one of my favorite months of the year to wet a line since the weather is cooling off and the fish are actively gorging themselves in preparation for winter.

The redfish and sea trout bite will be in full swing chasing plentiful schools of finger mullet and shrimp.

The large flat to the north of the pier should continue to be productive for both species.

Live finger mullet or fresh cut bait fished on a basic Carolina rig is a great way to target trophy size reds.

Live shrimp fished under a cork is a simple, but deadly effective method for trout.

November can also be one of the best months of the year for flounder fishing at the pier as well.

In years past we’ve seen some weighing between 4 – 6 pounds.

If recent trends continue the flounder will still be around and should hit on finger mullet or mud minnows.

If artificials are your thing, basic lead-head grub jigs will produce trout and an occasional flounder.

Most fishermen have their “go to” favorite lure and color with Zman and Vudu shrimp being some of the most popular varieties.

Many are fished under a popping cork while others prefer to cast parallel to the pier and work various depths in the water column without a float.

Finally, if you like the challenge of catching the ninja-like, bait stealing sheepshead, this is the time of year the big boys start to show up.

While sheepshead can be caught year round at the pier, the biggest catches are typically recorded between November and February using fiddler crabs or fresh mussels as bait.

Come on out and give it a shot!

