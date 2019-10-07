Mt Pleasant Pier October Fishing Forecast

Since Hurricane Dorian stopped in to disrupt our lives we’ve seen the waters around the pier come to life.

Large schools of finger mullet have appeared, making perfect fodder for trophy redfish, sea trout, and flounder.

Some of the flounder have even approached the 5 pound mark as you can see from Colonel Steve Richards’ photo.

Local fisherman commonly refer to the month of October as “Red October” as schools of redfish are prevalent in lowcountry waters this month.

Live finger mullet and fresh cut bait are both typically hot baits for these fish.

As the temperature continues to cool, the sea trout will become more aggressive. Live mullet or shrimp will produce nice catches of trout and flounder this fall.

Whether fished with a simple Carolina rig or under a popping cork, both are very effective ways of landing a nice catch.

Lastly, if sheepshead are what you’re looking for the rock pilings surrounding the pier make a perfect habitat.

Veteran pier fishermen typically have success using mussels, clams, and fiddler crabs to lure schools of 3-5 pound sheepies with the occasional 8-10 pound monster.

Come on out and see what’s biting! Don’t miss the Cast Off Fishing Finale at the Mount Pleasant Pier October 5 from 7am – 2pm.

It’s our last fishing tournament of the year and people will take home some great prizes just for entering the tournament.

We’ll also have prizes for male angler, lady angler, senior angler, youth angler, and aggregate weight of 5 fish.

Prizes include a variety of tackle items along with random drawings for items from sponsors like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dominos, Haddrells Point, and Big Bear Fishing Rods.

Tournament entry is just $5 plus the daily fishing fee. Registration on site begins at 7am the day of the tournament. Hope to see you there!

Chris Pounder, CPRP Manager

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission | Mount Pleasant Pier

For more info please contact the pier at (843) 762-9946

or visit www.charlestoncountparks.com

