November Chill’n | Fishy Nurse Adventures

November is here and there is finally a little chill in the air and cooler water temperatures. That shouldn’t stop you from getting out on the water or fishing!

The reds tend to get more schooled up and once you find them it’s game on! The trout bite also turns up with that water temperature cooling off!

Popping corks with a shrimp will be your best friend to get on those speckled trout! Always fun to get out there and catch the smaller reds.

The big reds tend to be out at the reefs along with the bigger sheepshead. There is a big push to release sheepshead and trout over 20 inches.

Those are your breeders and mostly females. Shrimping is still going on too, making November the best of the cold months to come and remember to keep bringing the ladies out!

We love getting out there and catching fish. I’m fortunate to have some girl friends who enjoy doing girls day where it’s just us out fishing!

Recently caught a nice flounder and my friend Tanner got on a good red! Didn’t even have to leave the dock! So keep gettin out there and enjoying the quality time on the water!

Tight lines,- Mandy.

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

