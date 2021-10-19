October is The Best Month For Fishing! | Fishy Nurse Adventures

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!!! October is my favorite month for fishing in the lowcountry!

Offshore the wahoo bite is cranking up and inshore the bull reds are running! It also happens to be my birthday month so I might be a little partial to it!

The shrimp come in a lot bigger in October and the sunsets get prettier! I mean not a lot to hate about October when the heat isn’t so bad and the water temperatures are starting to cool off some!

Inshore the trout bite starts to crank up as those water temperatures cool down. We spend a lot of time getting on the shrimp for bait for the winter.

There is nothing I love more then on the week of my birthday we go out and target bull reds!

You just have to bring half the closet with you because it’s chilly in the mornings and nights but that October afternoon sunshine makes it nice and warm!



And offshore it’s always great to go get on the wahoo and October is a great month to get em! That might be my favorite offshore fish to eat and yes they make great sushi!

One of the many perks of Charleston is you don’t need to winterize your boat. It can be taken out all year long!

Well cheers and tight lines! Hope to see y’all out there! – Mandy.

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

