On The Water Walk Through Video 2021 Bayliner Trophy 20 CC

For the 2020 model year, Bayliner relaunched their Trophy line of center console fishing boats. We’re going to take a quick on water look at their 20 CC Trophy.

One of the first things you’ll notice about this boat is the M-hull.

It is similar to a cathedral hull that is designed to maximize stability, minimize draft, and run with a relatively flat attitude but its actually a modification of this hull.

These new Trophies, are built on a more traditional 18-degree dead rise V-hull that provide a deeper V-shape to split open waves, it also has a nice flare in the hull which helps a lot with spray.

One of the most important features of the Trophy 20 CC is its affordability. Like Trophy boats of the past they deeply undercut their competition in the wider markets price points.

With a turnkey Trophy 20 CC boat-motor-trailer package including a 150-horse EFI four-stroke Mercury outboard and a tandem-axle galvanized trailer with brakes and a swing-away tongue and more options on top of the basics this boat can be bought today for $46,465.

If you take a look at everything that comes with the boat, the standard list of fishing features is on the impressive side.

The boat has four flush-mount gunwale rod holders, under-gunwale racks, four rocket launchers on the leaning post, and fore and aft casting decks.

Not only is there a live well in the aft casting deck, there’s also a second well under the leaning post.

The fact that you get a real-world leaning post is remarkable, many price-conscious models have less-expensive and less-comfortable swing-back cooler seats at the helm.

The Trophies also have a few comfort features you might not expect.

There’s a 120-watt AM/FM stereo with an MP3 jack and two speakers, eight cup holders are placed throughout the boat, the console houses a compartment with room for a (tight) but quite usable porta-potty.

The transom has swim platforms extending back on either side of the motor with a ladder on the starboard side.

In a market where many 20’ boats can cost as much as a small condo its great to see a boat like this one which a middle class family can afford!

If your looking for a great family fishing fun machine you must put this boat on your list to see!

Length 20’5”

Beam 8’0”

Maximum HP 200

Transom Deadrise 18 degrees

Approximate Draft 2’8”

Approximate Boat Weight 3250 lbs.

Fuel Capacity 55 gal.

