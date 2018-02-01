Panama City Beach / Panama City Forecast – Feb. 2018

BACKCOUNTRY / BAY / INSHORE:

It’s still really chilly but, if you can stand the cold there are still plenty of fish to be caught. Speckled trout are still in the creeks, bayous, and canals huddled up in the deeper holes and channels. Live shrimp tight lined on the bottom will provide plenty of action but slowly bumping a soft plastic grub or shrimp into the hole will produce as well. There may even be the occasional redfish, flounder, or even a mangrove snapper mixed in. For the most part, the redfish are hanging out closer to the grass and mud flats because they aren’t affected as much by the cold as some other species. Sight fishing for reds on the flats is still happening but they are in the much shallower areas because they can warm up faster there. Both live and artificial presentations must be very slow because they can spook easy and fish are feeding very slowly. If you see reds moving along the flats, cast well ahead of them and let them come to your bait. Once there just a slight twitch will get the bite. There are still some big bull reds under the bridges and in the pass in the deeper water being caught by jigging on the bottom or fishing a live crab in the moving tide; be prepared for a visit from a shark or two. Mangrove snapper are all over the bridges and other structures in the bay. Use a small live shrimp or cut bait on very light tackle and you should have snapper for dinner. Some really big bluefish are being caught by trolling, casting plugs, or flat-lining live baits on the edges of the flats and around the channels.

OFFSHORE:

There’s lots of action on the wrecks and other structures offshore. Remember that gag grouper and red snapper seasons are closed but plenty of other types of reef species can be caught and kept. Red and black grouper, scamp, and several types of snapper are available, just be sure to check those ever changing regulations before you throw one in the cooler.

Don’t forget to be getting your cobia jigs and gear ready. I know it’s hard to believe but spring is only a month or so away! Bundle up and get out on the water, you’ll find that you will have it to yourself most of the time unless you see me!

CAPT. DARYL SHUMATE

Liquid Native Charters

850-624-6968

Liquidnativecharters.com