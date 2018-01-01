Panama City Beach / Panama City Forecast – Jan. 2018

BACKCOUNTRY / BAY / INSHORE:

Even though the weather and water have turned cold, the fish are still biting. Speckled trout have moved into the creeks, bayous, and canals. With the water cold, they will search out deeper holes to congregate in and that’s where they can be caught. The bite will have slowed down considerably and that means the presentation has to be very slow. If you’re using live bait, like shrimp, let them do all the work. If you’re using jigs with soft plastics, very slow to almost no movement is the best way to trigger a strike. A few red fish will be mixed in along with the occasional mangrove snapper. Redfish can still be caught in the bay on the flats and around the mouths of the creeks and bayous, but they prefer the shallow muddy bottoms where they can warm up faster. Stealth is important on the cold days and the fish will be moving slowly, so cast your lure or bait well ahead of the fish and let them come to it. Once they get close, just a slight twitch will do to get the strike. Some big redfish are still being caught in the pass and on the nearshore wrecks, and there are some good bluefish being caught trolling or casting plugs on the deep edge of the flats.

OFFSHORE:

Gag grouper is closed but red and black grouper can still be kept, along with scamp and several other grouper species. Red snapper is also closed, but mangrove snapper can be caught year round along with several other types of snappers. Flounder can be caught on the bottom on the nearshore structures and buoys by using a light bottom-rig bounced on the bottom. The wrecks have plenty of trigger fish, amberjack and many others, but be sure to check the updated regulations on any fish you intend to keep because the rules are ever-changing.

There are plenty of cold days ahead but the sun will be shining so bundle up and spend a beautiful day on the water making memories.

CAPT. DARYL SHUMATE

Liquid Native Charters

850-624-6968

Liquidnativecharters.com