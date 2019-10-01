Panama City Beach / West Bay – October 2019

BACKCOUNTRY / BAY / INSHORE: The flats are in great shape this time of year. Bait fish are everywhere and are getting to be the perfect size, and even though it doesn’t feel like it yet, fall is on the way and the fish know it’s time to fatten up for the winter. On the high tide hit the grass flats in 1- to 4-feet of water for redfish and speckled trout. Use your favorite top-water lure and look for schools of reds or schools of bait fish. If you have live bait like shrimp, menhaden, pilchards, or finger mullet etc., you’ll be set. Fish your live bait with no weight and allow the fish to run for a second or two after the strike before setting the hook. Don’t neglect any docks on the grass flats either. Fish are holding tight to the docks so get your bait close. Flounder are starting move toward the pass and are being caught in the potholes, ledges, and drop offs with just about any live bait or soft plastic grubs fished on the bottom. I have seen some giant black drum caught recently around the bridges and deeper holes in North and West Bay on anything from blue crabs to cut lady fish. Fish your bait on the bottom and use heavier gear than your trout pole. One of my favorites to eat, mangrove snapper, can be found around the bridges, docks, rocks, and other structures. Use the lightest tackle you can get away with and you will have plenty for dinner.

OFFSHORE: Gag grouper is still open and there are plenty being brought in. The trick is getting your bait through the trigger fish and amberjack to get to the grouper, snapper, and scamp. Some really nice king mackerel have been caught both flat-lining live bait and trolling around the buoys and wrecks. There are also a few big cobia hanging around the wrecks so have a rig set up in case one pops out from under your boat.

The weather is perfect and the fishing is getting even better so take advantage of the smaller crowds and get out on the water for the day.

CAPT. DARYL SHUMATE

Liquid Native Charters

850-624-6968

Liquidnativecharters.com