Although it sounds like a new dance move, its not. However, I can almost guarantee you’ll feel like dancing.

The brainchild of Capt Gary Dubiel (www.specfever.com) and Martin Bawden of Flymen Fishing Company (now based out of Charleston), the Pop-N-Fly was designed for redfish, but works great on almost any species.

Several years ago, when I ran the fly shop, Capt Mark Phelps asked me to stock some of these.

I was skeptical initially, but after speaking with Mark, I was impressed with the success he was having with beginner clients.

During high tides, the rig is cast near an outflow or a weed line and drifted.

Similar to the “Cajun” popping and rattle corks, its designed to get the fishes attention and therefore allowing them an opportunity to eat the fly that follows.

I’ve found with this drifting technique, my flies donated to the oyster beds were almost zero.

In speaking with Capt. Dubiel, he says most anglers almost always fish it too fast. A good pop then allow the fly to settle back down to depth.

He generally strips 2-3 times and then gives a 10 count. Recently on a trip with Blane Chocklett (Pictured) the duo spent the day catching reds on a Pop-N-Fly, a Game Changer combination.

In freshwater applications, allowing a fly to ride just above suspended weed beds can be critical to success.

When the striped bass in the SC lakes are feeding on herring from 2-12’ down, crappie over structure, or shallow water bass in open water; the Pop-N-Fly could be your ticket also.

Besides the obvious redfish and sea trout, there are many situations I’d use this in the salt.

Flounder are notoriously hard to target with a fly, yet by allowing a clouser or similar baitfish pattern to act naturally and drift just overhead (not dragged through the mud) you are presenting much more effectively.

Cobia, Cudas, and AJ’s will also respond well to these.

Currently available in two sizes (small and Large) and in 2 colors (freshwater: green/ saltwater:orange) from your local fly shop or through www.flymenfishingcompany.com

Scotty Davis

