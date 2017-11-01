Port Canaveral

Capt. Jim Ross

The fall mullet run that started back in November will start winding down this month, but there are usually still plenty of pilchards and glass minnows around to hold predators around the docks, piers and jetties of the port this month. Flounder are the big news during much of this month, but Spanish mackerel, bluefish, redfish and snook are all possible catches when using live baits around these structures. Tripletail should become more prevalent as the ocean waters cool into the mid 70-degree range. These tasty fish are found around the ships channel buoys and any type of floating debris in the near-shore waters. Live shrimp is your best bet when targeting these fish.

Capt. Jim Ross

W-321-636-3728

Book your fishing trip at

FinelineFishingCharters.com Catch a Memory Outdoors Radio show host-Live shows Saturday mornings from

7:00 to 9:00 am on

1510 am, 99.9 fm and 100.7 fm