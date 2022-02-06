Port Canaveral & Banana River – February 2022

PORT CANAVERAL: It’s anyone’s guess as to what the weather will be like this month, but if it follows the milder, warmer trend we have experienced over the past few years, anglers could hit the jackpot with a variety of great tasting species. On calm days, boaters need to look outside of the Ports basins in the near-shore waters for tripletail and cobia. Floating debris, weed lines, and slicks can often be found from the Canaveral Bight southward to Patrick Air Force Base if light easterly breezes are blowing. Look for these features within a few miles of the beaches. They can appear just about anywhere, but occur most often about 2 to 6-miles from shore. Cast medium or large live shrimp to the cobia or tripletail and it shouldn’t take long to get hooked up. Land based anglers will find whiting and pompano along the beaches. Sheepshead and black drum should also be found close to the entrance to the Port. Smaller live shrimp, pieces of shrimp, or cut clam are great choices for these fish. You can rig them on a small hook or jig head with good results. Bluefish and small jack are almost a given this month as well. Small Rapala Lures like the X-Rap (in size 10) can be extremely effective if you are looking for an action-packed day near the bulkheads and jetties. If the winds blow cold out of the north, most of these fish will move on to warmer waters to our south. However, weakfish often replace these other species along the main shipping channel leading into the Ports Basins. Live shrimp on a jig head or lightly weighted rig will usually interest them as they suspend 10 to 15-feet above the bottom. We may also get a run of big black drum along the beaches if the water conditions are right for them. If so, you can bet that I’ll be out there chasing them with my charter clients. These fish pull like a bulldozer and are a real trophy if landed. I’m not sure which is harder, pulling them in, or holding them up for a picture.

BANANA RIVER LAGOON: This portion of the lagoon has been troubled with horrible water quality and even periodic fish kills over the past few years due to rampant pollution caused by residential lawn fertilizer application that gets washed into the lagoon when it rains. This year we have experienced a slight reprieve from these conditions due to drought conditions over the 5 to 6 months. This is great news because the water quality in the Banana Lagoon overall is much better this year without these pollutants being introduced by the rainwater runoff. With better water quality we are seeing a few species that are making a comeback. My charter customers have been catching juvenile speckled trout and redfish for the first time in a number of years. This is great sign! It shows that with good water quality and reduced pollutant input, these two species are finally spawning in the Banana River again. As a result, residents of Merritt Island, Satellite Beach, and Cocoa Beach can finally catch fish off of their docks and seawalls again. This is the reason that most waterfront owners bought their homes in the first place. To enjoy the outdoors. A pat on the back goes out to every home owner that has reduced or eliminated their lawn fertilizer use in these areas. Let’s hope this sentiment continues to grow and spread so that we all can enjoy less polluted waters for year to come.

Capt. Jim Ross

Fineline Fishing Charters

www.FinelineFishingCharters.com

(321) 636-3728