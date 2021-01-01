Port Canaveral & Banana River – Jan. 2021

PORT CANAVERAL: The colder water temps we usually experience this month bring good “action fishing” to the waters just outside of the Port. Bluefish should be the main species anglers are likely to encounter. These fish will hit buck tailed or plastic tailed jigs, Krocodile or gator style spoons, lipped diving plugs like the Rapala X-Rap or BX minnow and of course live shrimp. Other species that will take live shrimp this month are whiting, pompano, black drum and weakfish. Look for the whiting and Pompano along the surf break. Or within about 50 yards outside of the crashing waves. Small pieces of shrimp actually work better than whole shrimp o and the weakfish and black drum on the ships channel buoys, or near shore wrecks like the Mohican just north of the ships channel. There should also be a good sheepshead bite around the jetty rocks and dock pilings within the confines of the Port itself. Small crabs, shrimp or sand fleas usually get them to respond.

