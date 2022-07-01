Port Canaveral & Banana River – July 2022

PORT CANAVERAL: A mixed bag of species is available to anglers fishing the waters outside of the Port his month. Barracuda, shark, jack, tarpon and king mackerel are just a few that come to mind. Many of these fish will be concentrated around near shore buoys, reefs or wrecks in less than 90-feet of water.

A bait well full of lively sardines, pilchards or pogies should get your rod bent once you find a place and get started chumming with the extras in your well. Use a wire leader on some of your rods to keep the cudas and kings from going right through your leaders. You can often drop a bait down to the bottom on a weighted line and find some snapper and cobia on these structures as well. If all else fails try slow trolling live pogies past the ships channel buoys and bonito, kingfish and barracuda should respond in short order.

BANANA RIVER LAGOON: If the waters in this lagoon stay relatively clear through the summer months, we may have good amounts of baitfish on the flats. If this happens, look for redfish and trout near bait schools. Slot sized trout should remain a good possibility on most days for those who are fishing around the 1,000 Islands area of Cocoa Beach and the Grand Canal area near Satellite Beach. Subsurface lures like the Rapala X-Rap mullet and other suspending lures can be effective, especially in areas where pufferfish are concentrated. If the puffers are not a problem, try a 4- to 5-inch Saltwater Assassin sea shad or straight tailed shad in clear with gold flake, Cajun Croaker, Opening Night, or Albino color patterns. Live fingerling mullet or live hand-picked shrimp are also great live bait choices on most days.

