Port Canaveral & Banana River – July 2024

Anglers can expect fishing to be just about as hot as the weather this month. Capt. Justin and I will be taking our charter customers to the beaches outside of the Port which usually produce good numbers of tarpon, a variety of shark, cobia and king mackerel this month. The “bite” is determined by the availability of baitfish on most days. Anglers will be looking for pods of pogies, greenies, pilchards, and even glass minnows to fish around because these are the food sources for the predators we are seeking. Anglers can try jigging in and around these bait pods with a cobia jig or other large jig head tipped with a live baitfish. During morning and evening periods you can cast other types of lures like Storm swim baits, large spoons or Rapala lipped diving plugs. These various predator species will often hit an artificial lure when the light conditions or visibility isn’t all that good. Look for the pods of baitfish that are shifting or moving erratically in the water. This is an indication that the baitfish are being attacked from below by the previously mentioned predators.

