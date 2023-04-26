Port Canaveral & Banana River – May 2023

Anglers fishing this body of water are finding more redfish, black drum, snook and speckled trout available to them as the waters here have continued to stay in relatively good shape. A lack of rainfall this spring has limited the amount of lawn fertilizer runoff into the lagoon system. This appears to be helping the lagoon health. Hopefully it will allow some much-needed sea grass to start growing in these waters again.

Live shrimp or fingerling mullet have been the two best live baits to use for the snook, redfish and trout. Fish these near the edges of mangrove covered shorelines, and near docks in the canal systems of Merritt Island, Cocoa Beach and Satellite Beach. Saltwater Assassin “Salty Snack” baits in the glow/Chartreuse, Fried Chicken and Chicken on a Chain colors have been working extremely well on trout and reds holding near mullet pods on the flats during early morning periods.

Black drum may be found schooling on the west side flats of the river. Sand fleas, cut crab and live shrimp are working best for these hard fighting fish.

