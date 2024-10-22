Port Canaveral & Banana River – November 2024

November around Port Canaveral can be one magical month if we get good weather conditions. When the seas are less than three feet, anglers can get out into the Canaveral Bight by boat and find bluefish, Spanish mackerel, ladyfish, shark, redfish and snook working schools of baitfish that are migrating southward along the beaches toward their wintering grounds in south Florida. Most of these species will hit live fingerling mullet or pilchards on a ¼- to ½- ounce jig head or a sliding sinker rig. Rapala’s X-Rap minnows in the size 8, 10 or 12 are also very popular lures to troll or cast along this area of the coastline.

Pompano may also be a possibility along the beaches this month for anglers using shrimp or sand fleas. You can use the same types of rigging methods mentioned above when searching for pompano.

Tripletail are another species that anglers usually search for along the ships channel buoys or near floating debris and weeds in the 20 to 40-foot depths. Cast a live shrimp to fish hanging around these floating objects and you should get a positive response. I like to use a 2/0 circle hook attached to a piece of 30-pound test Sufix fluorocarbon leader for this type of fishing. I generally do not use a weight on this rig to let the shrimp swim naturally around the weeds or other floating structure that the tripletail may be hanging around.

