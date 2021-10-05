Port Canaveral & Banana River – October 2021

PORT CANAVERAL NEARSHORE: October is usually the best month of the year for fishing inside and just outside of the port. The Fall mullet run will be in full swing, and predators like snook, bluefish, ladyfish, Spanish mackerel, flounder, tarpon, and redfish are feeding on these baitfish with a vengeance. The surf zones along the beaches north and south of the Port, as well as the jetties at the east end of the Ports’ basins are going to have a lot of action this month. Live fingerling mullet are obviously one of the best things to use for these predators. Rig these on a sliding sinker or knocker rig, or just put them on a simple ½ ounce HookUp style jig head. Rapala lures like the new Twichin’ Mullet, or the always productive X-Rap (size 10 or 12) are virtually fool proof when fishing these areas at this time of the year. I prefer the mullet, black and silver or green and silver finishes when targeting most of these species I mentioned. Fish these lures along the areas of the beach or near the jetties where mullet are congregating. If you don’t see any baitfish in the water keep moving until you do. You want to fish in the pods of mullet because the predators won’t be far away. King Mackerel will also come close to shore at this time of the year to feed on the mullet. Slow trolling a live full-sized mullet on a wire stinger rig in the 15 to 40-foot depths will usually get you hooked up to a smoker king on most days. Tarpon, big crevalle Jacks, and plenty of sharks are possible catches as well.

This time of the year is when you can witness some incredible sights from fish skyrocketing through the mullet pods, so let’s get out there and catch your next memory!.

Capt. Jim Ross

Fineline Fishing Charters

www.FinelineFishingCharters.com

(321) 636-3728