Port Canaveral & Banana River – October 2024

The snook bite is on fire this month. Angers fishing the mullet run will be casting from the beach into the surf break, and boaters will be casting toward the beach from just outside the surf break with live baits and lures to land these fantastic tasting fish. Look for areas with explosions and showering mullet, and you have found the bite. Big snook will often be seen cartwheeling through the hordes of mullet that are migrating southward along the beach, so don’t get buck fever and blow the cast. Get your lure of live bait into the frenzy and be prepared to hang on for the inevitable ride. Other key players in the mullet feeding frenzy will be tarpon, shark, redfish and jack crevalle. My “go-to” lures are a Rapala X-Rap lipped diving plug in the 12 and 14 sizes. These are super effective when used early or late in the day. Through the middle of the day anglers can use live mullet, pogies or croakers on a VMC 7385 circle hook.

This is one of the best months of the year to get out and fish, so if you’re looking for a charter please contact me and I’ll get you hooked up in no time!

Capt. Jim Ross

Fineline Fishing Charters

www.FinelineFishingCharters.com

(321) 636-3728