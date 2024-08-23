Port Canaveral & Banana River – September 2024

It’s time to keep a snook! After three months of catch and release only action along the east coast, snook season has finally opened up so we can invite one home to join us for dinner! There are some strict requirements for snook on the Space Coast though. You must measure the fish with a pinched tail; when measured in this fashion the snook must measure between 28 and 32-inches in overall length.

Anglers can catch snook on a variety of lures and live baits. One of my favorites to use in the surf zones is a size 10 or 12 Rapala X-Rap diving plug. This imitates the many mullets that will be running south in the surf during this time of the year. Live croaker and fingerling mullet fished near structures such as jetties and piers will get the snook to bite as well. Upper stages of the tide are usually better than lower stages, so plan your trips accordingly.

Bluefish, Spanish mackerel, jack, mangrove snapper, redfish and flounder are other possible catches when targeting the snook this month.

